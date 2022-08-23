Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34-24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.37 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 383.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 573,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

