LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LYB stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

