LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.79% of LPL Financial worth $115,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.
LPLA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
