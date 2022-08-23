LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.79% of LPL Financial worth $115,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

