Loopring Market Cap Hits $502.60 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $502.60 million and approximately $44.63 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

