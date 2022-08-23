Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $115,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $432.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.39.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

