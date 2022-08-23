Litecoin Price Tops $56.77 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $790.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $56.77 or 0.00266609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,003,594 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

