Litecoin Price Tops $56.77 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $790.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $56.77 or 0.00266609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024071 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001832 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,003,594 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
