Lisa A. Knutson Sells 15,650 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.77. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSP. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.