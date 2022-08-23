Liquity Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00772029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,308,072 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.