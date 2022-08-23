Liquity Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00772029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,308,072 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
