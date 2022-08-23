LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,490.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. LINKA has a market capitalization of $782,832.02 and $1,490.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

