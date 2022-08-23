Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

LGND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.40.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

