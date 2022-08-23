Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,824 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 77,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 218,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.