Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,947. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

