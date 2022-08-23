Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

