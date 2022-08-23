Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. 175,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,120. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

