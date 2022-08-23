Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.4% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 105,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. 287,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

