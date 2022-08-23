Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 473 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.