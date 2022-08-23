LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Hits $12.50 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $23,672.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00771435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

