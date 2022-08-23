Land Securities Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60 (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 694.60 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 741.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 594.10. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 642 ($7.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.94).

Insider Transactions at Land Securities Group

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 14,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 806 ($9.74).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

