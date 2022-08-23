Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $23,038.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.