Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 18,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,175. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,763.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

