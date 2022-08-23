Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,774,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $178,087,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $116,374,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 118,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,063. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.