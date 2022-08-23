Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

