Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,330,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,887. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

