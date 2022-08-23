Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $846,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. 56,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,397. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
