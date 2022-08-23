Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $121,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 515,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 395,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,873,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

