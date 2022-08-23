Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 636,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,070,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

