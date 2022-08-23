Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,231. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

