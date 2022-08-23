Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

SONY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

