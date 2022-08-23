Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.