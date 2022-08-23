Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Standex International worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $16,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Standex International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

