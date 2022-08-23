Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AIT opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

