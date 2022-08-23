Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $1,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,460,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

