Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $604,000 in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGRN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 518,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

