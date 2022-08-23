Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $1,704,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

