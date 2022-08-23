Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

