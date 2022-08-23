Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pool by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $374.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.84 and a 200-day moving average of $406.04. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

