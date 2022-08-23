Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

JNPR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

