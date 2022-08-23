Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Matthews International worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.1 %

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

