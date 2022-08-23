Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in 3M by 54.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

