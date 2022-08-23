Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 5,419 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

