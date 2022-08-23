Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.79

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 66306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

