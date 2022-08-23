Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of KSS opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.