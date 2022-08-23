Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 34.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 84.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $134.80. 31,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

