Kamran Alam Sells 9,717 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
