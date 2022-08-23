Kamran Alam Sells 9,717 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

