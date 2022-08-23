Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 2.7%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €25.86 ($26.39) and last traded at €25.98 ($26.51). 71,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.70 ($27.24).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

