JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $48.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,867,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

