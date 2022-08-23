JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €73.02 ($74.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.54 and a 200-day moving average of €79.22. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

