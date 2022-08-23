JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 759 ($9.17). 235,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,372. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 650 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 800 ($9.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

