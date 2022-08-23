Joseph Group Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

