Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 3,012 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,634. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.